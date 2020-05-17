Mexico Secretary of Health: We have flattened the curve but the pandemic continues

The Secretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, reiterated that the epidemic curve of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Mexico flattened, however, he clarified that this causes the pandemic duration to lengthen.

“With the timely implementation of the interventions and the collaboration of the people of Mexico, we achieved the flattening of the curve, which means that the Covid-19 epidemic will drag on but serious cases will not exceed hospital capacity,” he assured through your Twitter account.

The Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion reported that as of this Saturday, 47,144 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Mexico and 5,445 deaths.

Of the total of cases, 10,681 remain active when having an onset of symptoms in the last 14 days. In addition, there are 29,409 suspicious cases accumulated, he said at a press conference.

Since the beginning of the epidemic in the country, 139,688 COVID-19 test results have been reported, of which 92,544 obtained negative results.

López-Gatell reported that there are 324 municipalities of hope that will be able to return to the “new normal” on May 18.

At a press conference, he explained that these municipalities have not confirmed cases of coronavirus in the last 28 days and have little mobility to areas that have infected people.

“Over several weeks, we identified that the distribution of the COVID-19 epidemic in Mexico, as in countries with large territorial distributions, does not have a homogeneous distribution,” he said.

López-Gatell assured that in the event that some of these municipalities detect a new contagion, they will be designated with a red color, so the closure of mobility in the public space will be used.