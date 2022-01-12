Mexico sets a new record of daily COVID-19 cases

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, the health authorities shared the daily technical report about the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the country. They confirmed the existence of 4,170,066 accumulated confirmed cases, as well as 300,574 regrettable deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Due to a lack of testing in the country and the extremely high percentage of deaths, experts conclude that the true number of COVID-19 cases is likely 500% higher than the government reports.

According to Tuesday’s figures, in the last 24 hours, a new record of infections was set in a single day, as 33,626 new people presented the symptomatic profile and a positive diagnosis of the COVID-19 disease, Mexico only tests and reports symptomatic carriers. Meanwhile, 162 people lost their lives due to the new coronavirus.

It is estimated that as of today there are 184,660 people who presented symptoms related to the COVID-19 disease in the last 14 days. Thus, the entities with the highest number of active cases per 100,000 inhabitants are Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, and Zacatecas. Meanwhile, Chiapas, Michoacán, Veracruz, Puebla and Oaxaca have the lowest rates.

According to the information released by the Ministry of Health, on January 11, the application of 263,819 doses of any of the seven vaccines authorized by the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) was given in the past 24-hours nationwide. Thus, there are already 152,315,526 injections that have been implemented since the start of the National Vaccination Strategy in December 2020.

To date, 82,482,249 people have been reported as vaccinated, that is, they have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of the total, 91% already have the complete scheme, while 8,245,509 are awaiting their second dose.

