Mexico sets a new record of daily COVID-19 cases

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, the health authorities shared the daily technical report about the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the country. They confirmed the existence of 4,170,066 accumulated confirmed cases, as well as 300,574 regrettable deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Due to a lack of testing in the country and the extremely high percentage of deaths, experts conclude that the true number of COVID-19 cases is likely 500% higher than the government reports.
According to Tuesday’s figures, in the last 24 hours, a new record of infections was set in a single day, as 33,626 new people presented the symptomatic profile and a positive diagnosis of the COVID-19 disease, Mexico only tests and reports symptomatic carriers. Meanwhile, 162 people lost their lives due to the new coronavirus.
Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.Or if you would like to make a one-time donation to show support for independent news make a donation here.
It is estimated that as of today there are 184,660 people who presented symptoms related to the COVID-19 disease in the last 14 days. Thus, the entities with the highest number of active cases per 100,000 inhabitants are Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, and Zacatecas. Meanwhile, Chiapas, Michoacán, Veracruz, Puebla and Oaxaca have the lowest rates.
According to the information released by the Ministry of Health, on January 11, the application of 263,819 doses of any of the seven vaccines authorized by the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) was given in the past 24-hours nationwide. Thus, there are already 152,315,526 injections that have been implemented since the start of the National Vaccination Strategy in December 2020.
To date, 82,482,249 people have been reported as vaccinated, that is, they have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of the total, 91% already have the complete scheme, while 8,245,509 are awaiting their second dose.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta sees a 1300% increase in COVID cases in January In the week from Monday, January 3 to Sunday, January 10, Puerto Vallarta accumulated 879 known cases of Covid-19, according to health authorities. Cases are only reported if the patient is symptomatic. This amount is much higher than the figures that had been reported in the last week of 2021, when the weekly cases were…
- Puerto Vallarta will require proof of vaccination for bars, clubs, and casinos Puerto Vallarta businessmen announced that they will comply with the measure of requesting the vaccination certificate to those who intend to enter casinos, bars, and clubs starting on Friday. The State Government Health Board announced this measure to face the third wave of Covid 19 in the entity. In this regard, Fernando Pineda Trillo, president…
- Whale entangled in fishing nets rescued in Yelapa A female humpback whale that traveled with her calf in oceanic waters off Puerto Vallarta was rescued by biologists and elements of the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection, after realizing that it was entangled from head to tail with a fishing net. Through social networks, specialists in marine mammals from Ecobac (Ecología y Conservación de…
- Puerto Vallarta leads the state in COVID-19 infections per capita It comes as no surprise that Puerto Vallarta now ranks as the highest rate of COVID-19 infections in Jalisco after the city threw huge parties for the Christmas and New Year holidays. Although the State ordered the cancelation of events in Puerto Vallarta for New Year, the city moved forward with their fireworks display and…
- Six hospitals in Jalisco reach 100% occupancy, including one in Vallarta At least six hospitals in Jalisco that care for patients with COVID-19 symptoms are saturated at 100% of their capacity in general beds: the IMSS General Regional Hospital 46 Guadalajara, the Oblatos Hospital (Hes) from IMSS, the clinic 42 of the IMSS in Puerto Vallarta, the Regional Military Hospital of Guadalajara located in Ocotlán, as…