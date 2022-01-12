Puerto Vallarta sees a 1300% increase in COVID cases in January

In the week from Monday, January 3 to Sunday, January 10, Puerto Vallarta accumulated 879 known cases of Covid-19, according to health authorities. Cases are only reported if the patient is symptomatic.

This amount is much higher than the figures that had been reported in the last week of 2021, when the weekly cases were below 60.

The good news is that with this new wave of infections, hospitals in the region have not presented saturation, although there is a notable increase in patients, and deaths from Covid-19 at the beginning of 2022 have been almost non-existent.

The downside of growing infections is the impact on the local economy as the workforce is infected, jobs are lost, and flights are canceled. Later this week, the State Board of Health will meet to make recommendations on policy to help control the spread of COVID-19, those policies will be drafted based on case count and infection rates.

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, the National Health Ministry shared the daily technical report about the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus nationwide. They confirmed the existence of 4,170,066 accumulated confirmed cases, as well as 300,574 regrettable deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Due to a lack of testing in the country and the extremely high percentage of deaths, experts conclude that the true number of COVID-19 cases is likely 500% higher than the government reports.

According to Tuesday’s figures, in the last 24 hours, a new record of infections was set in a single day, as 33,626 new people presented the symptomatic profile and a positive diagnosis of the COVID-19 disease, Mexico only tests and reports symptomatic carriers. Meanwhile, 162 people lost their lives due to the new coronavirus.

