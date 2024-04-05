Mexico Surpasses China as Top US Trading Partner in First Two Months of 2024

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In the initial stretch of the year, Mexico has fortified its standing as the principal trading ally of the United States, boasting record-breaking export numbers. Recent data released by the US Census Bureau this Thursday reveals a surge in shipments from Mexico to its northern neighbor, with a total value of $78.287 billion recorded between January and February. This marks a notable 7.7% increase compared to the $72.669 billion registered during the same period in the previous year.