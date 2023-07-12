Mexico Tops Global List as the Premier Destination for Expatriate Migrants in 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In the latest global survey by InterNations, Mexico has emerged as the leading destination for expatriate migrants in 2023. InterNations, a platform providing online services for people living and working abroad, collated responses from over 12,000 migrants worldwide to conclude the ranking.
This places Mexico ahead of a top ten list that also includes Spain, Panama, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Costa Rica, the Philippines, Bahrain, and Portugal. Mexico's attractiveness to expatriates, or "expats," has been consistent since the survey's inception in 2014, where it has consistently ranked in the top five.
