Mexico Will See a Mass Exodus of Americans if the Dollar Continues to Fall Against the Peso

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The North American influencer known as Jakenomada, popular for his financial advice on social media, has issued a stark warning to his followers. He states that the continued appreciation of the Mexican peso against the US dollar may cause a mass exodus of American "gringos" who have taken up residence in Mexico amidst the ongoing pandemic. With the fall of the dollar and inflation, foreigners in Mexico have seen costs increase upwards to 35% just since the beginning of 2023, and there is no sign that the dollar will strengthen against the peso any time soon.

