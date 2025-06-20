Mexico’s Armored Car Market Grows Amid Rising Violence and Organized Crime

Mexico sees 10% annual growth in armored vehicle sales as violence surges. Cities like Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Cancún drive demand for high-level armor against drones and war-grade weapons.

Mexico’s escalating violence is pushing the automotive protection industry to unprecedented levels. The Mexican Association of Armored Vehicle Manufacturers (AMBA) reports a sharp increase in demand for armored vehicles across the country, driven by concerns over organized crime, kidnappings, and militarized criminal activity.

During AMBA’s 25th anniversary event, the organization’s president, Esteban Hernández, announced that the market for armored vehicles in Mexico is expected to grow by 10% by 2025, with approximately 4,000 vehicles armored annually. This surge comes as criminal groups adopt more powerful weapons and tactics, prompting a new era of vehicle protection—one where cars must withstand everything from armor-piercing rounds to drone strikes.

“In Mexico, we’ve already had to reach level seven protection—armor capable of resisting drone attacks and armor-piercing calibers,” said Hernández. “This level of security was unheard of in the country until recently.”

High-Demand Hotspots

The greatest demand for armored vehicles is concentrated in Mexico’s most violence-prone cities. According to AMBA, these include:

  • Mexico City
  • State of Mexico
  • Guadalajara
  • Monterrey
  • Cancún

While large metropolitan areas remain major consumers, Cancún is quickly emerging as a new market hotspot due to an uptick in criminal activity on the Yucatán Peninsula.

Erika Jiménez, commercial manager at TPS Armoring—a company with over three decades in the industry—confirmed the shift. “Organized crime has targeted Cancún as a strategic area. That’s increased violence and insecurity, which in turn has driven both residents and tourists to seek armored vehicles.”

Even people not directly involved in risky professions or activities are opting for protection.

“People choose to armor their cars because, even if they’re not involved in crime, they can get caught up in incidents just by driving through the wrong area,” Jiménez explained.

A Changing Clientele

The armoring industry, once associated primarily with politicians and executives, is seeing a growing civilian customer base. Jiménez said demand has increased by more than 10% annually since the pandemic began.

“Now it’s not just businesspeople or politicians—civilians are increasingly investing in armored vehicles out of fear of robbery or kidnapping,” she said.

TPS Armoring itself doubled its workforce in just three years, growing from 480 employees to over 1,000, reflecting the sector’s explosive growth.

From Common Crime to Full-On Warfare

In regions like Culiacán and parts of Michoacán—hotbeds for cartel activity—the standard level of protection has shifted dramatically. Level 3 or 4 armoring, once considered sufficient, is now obsolete in these areas.

“In those zones, the norm is now Level 5 Plus,” Jiménez said. “These vehicles are built to withstand .50-caliber rifle fire and explosives. The threat isn’t just robbery—it’s outright armed assault.”

In response, the industry is embracing a technological arms race, developing lighter, stronger materials and integrating electronic countermeasures. From ballistic glass to drone defense systems, the modern armored vehicle in Mexico increasingly resembles a rolling bunker.

“The automotive armoring industry must stay in a constant state of innovation to counter a criminal landscape that evolves daily,” said Hernández.

According to AMBA, the association’s member companies produce 70% of all legally registered armored vehicles in Mexico. Some work directly with automakers like BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz to integrate factory-level protection into new vehicles.

The Cost of Safety

The most commonly requested armor level in Mexico remains Level 3, designed to protect against handgun threats common in urban crime. But that level is quickly being overshadowed by demands for higher protection in more volatile regions.

Armoring a vehicle doesn’t come cheap. According to AMBA, basic protection starts at around $20,000 USD per car. More advanced packages—especially those involving drone defense or .50-caliber protection—can cost significantly more.

Despite the high cost, demand continues to rise, fueled by a national atmosphere of insecurity and the growing militarization of organized crime. The armoring industry sees no signs of stabilization on the horizon.

“As criminal groups grow stronger and more sophisticated, the need for better protection will only increase,” Hernández noted. “This isn’t just a security trend—it’s a reflection of where Mexico is heading.”

For now, the armored vehicle market remains one of the fastest-growing sectors in the country—a sobering indicator of just how deeply violence has reshaped daily life across Mexico.

