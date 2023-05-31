Mexico’s Army and Air Force Readies Hurricane Plan for Projected Above-Average Pacific Season

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) has released projections for the upcoming season of tropical cyclones, anticipating 20 to 26 incidents in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, and 13 to 19 in the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico.

In response to these forecasts, the Mexican Army and Air Force are prepping for their roles, readying their emergency response protocols including the implementation of the DN-III-E plan aimed at safeguarding the population if required.

The National Center for Analysis, Forecasting, and Dissemination of Meteorological Information, a branch of the . . .