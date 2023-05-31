Popocatépetl Volcano Exhibits Increased Activity; Yellow Phase 3 Alert Continues

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – In the past 24 hours, heightened activity was recorded from Mexico’s Popocatépetl volcano, with an alarming 315 exhalations detected, accompanied by water vapor, other volcanic gases, and ash, according to the Scientific Advisory Committee (CCA) of the National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC).

Monitoring systems in place around the active stratovolcano also reported 502 minutes (approximately 8.35 hours) of high-frequency tremor, ranging from low to medium amplitude. This tremor is associated with the continuous emission of gas, water vapor and ash, and, at times, the expulsion of incandescent fragments at short distances from the volcano’s crater.

In addition to these seismic activities, two minor explosions were recorded yesterday at 2:23 p.m. and 5:08 p.m., and a 1.6 magnitude volcanotectonic earthquake was noted today at 09:52 a.m.

In response to these occurrences, the National Center for Communication and Civil Protection Operations (CENACOM) reported a slight ash fall in the municipalities of Ayapango and Acatzingo, State of Mexico. Current observations indicate an ongoing emission of water vapor, volcanic gases and slight amounts of ash in a southeasterly direction.

Over the past days, the Popocatépetl volcano’s activity has largely comprised the emission of ash and incandescent fragments, linked to the tremor record of fluctuating duration and amplitude. An overflight carried out by the Secretary of the Navy on May 26 did not observe the presence of a lava dome but noted significant filling of the main crater with the emitted fragmented material.

In light of the current developments, it is projected that similar activity will continue in the short term. This includes the occurrence of high-frequency tremors of variable amplitude, minor to moderate and occasionally large explosions, and ash emissions potentially reaching more distant populations than those currently affected. Moreover, the expulsion of incandescent fragments within the 12-kilometer exclusion radius is likely.

The CCA, composed of specialists from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the University of Colima (UC), and the National Center for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED), will maintain a permanent session, monitoring the situation closely.

As the volcano’s activity escalates, the Volcanic Alert Traffic Light remains at YELLOW PHASE 3, indicating that the surrounding area could experience significant geological hazards. The public is advised to stay informed and heed all warnings and directives issued by local authorities.