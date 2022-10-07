Mexico’s army will remain on the streets and beaches of Mexico until 2028

It was on Tuesday, October 4, when the Senate of the Republic approved the reform to the National Guard, which establishes that it will be used in public security until 2028 under the direction of the Secretary of National Defense ( Sedena ).

After a debate of more than eight hours, the senators of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), the Labor Party (PT), the Social Encounter Party (PES), the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM) and the PRI, as well as two from the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) gathered the necessary votes to modify the fifth transitory of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States (CPEUM).

The journalist Pamela Cerdeira analyzes the decision of the Senate of the Republic to approve by 87 votes in favor and 40 against, the decree that reforms the Constitution so that the Armed Forces remain in public security tasks until 2028, while the Guard Nacional develops and strengthens throughout Mexico .

“It is enough to remember the background of this initiative. When they tried to vote for it recently, it did have enough votes to pass, so they decided to withdraw it from the table and buy time to now convince the number of senators necessary to approve it,” says Pamela Cerdeira.

Cerdeira went a step further by suggesting that the votes were turned by pressuring legislators after the Mayor of Mexico City announced an investigation into a member of congress just before news broke that the Senator planned to change his vote in support of the legislation.

Are men with longarm guns patrolling the streets and beaches of Puerto Vallarta good for tourism?

The Mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, said that he respected the agreement approved in the Senate of the Republic, which empowers the armed forces to maintain public security actions until 2028.

Questioned in this regard, Michel Rodríguez said that if the senators had approved the permanence of the armed forces in the streets, it is because they considered it better for the country.

“It was a decision of the Senate. They took that point of view and considered it pertinent, so the decision must be respected, “said Mayor Michel Rodríguez.

After the approval by the Senate of the Republic for the Armed Forces to continue on the streets, the hoteliers of Puerto Vallarta do not know how much this will affect the tourist destination.

Alejandro Torres Magaña, Manager of the Association of Hotels and Motels of Puerto Vallarta, said he respects the decision of the members of the Upper House, however, he does not know how much this will affect the city.

“Well, it’s a decision that we don’t know how much it will affect us in the long term,” said Torres Magaña, who also acknowledged that so far the security strategy implemented in the city is working.

“So far we have seen that the strategy has been working. We hope that this decision that (the Senate) has made is helping Puerto Vallarta and the entire country,” he added.

And since Puerto Vallarta is one of the most secure tourist destinations in the country, Torres Magaña said that the inclusion of the Armed Forces in this city has not made a difference.

“Puerto Vallarta is definitely a quiet city, it is a city that has remained peaceful, receiving all its visitors, with a good perception of security, so we have not yet noticed the difference in terms of the incursion of the armed forces into the territory”.

