Frida monument unveiled, she saved 12 lives and recovered more than 40 bodies in her career

Laura Velázquez Alzúa, National Coordinator of Civil Protection (CNPC), announced the unveiling of the statue in honor of Frida, a rescue dog who rose to fame for her search and rescue work during the September 19, 2017 earthquake in Mexico.
“Frida is 13 years old, her beauty radiates us. Today we unveil her statue and it has filled us with emotion to see it. We are proud of her tenacity in the search and rescue of people within the Canine Unit and the Urban Search and Rescue Unit of the Mexican Navy” Velázquez Alzúa wrote this Thursday, October 6 in Twitter.
It was the head of the Secretary of the Navy (Semar), José Rafael Ojeda Durán, who unveiled the statue of the dog Frida, who this year turned 13 years old and is currently in retirement since June 24, 2019 .
The following can be read on the commemorative plaque: “In tribute to the extraordinary work you had as a member of our noble institution. In gratitude for the affection and love that you continue to sow in our great Naval family, in millions of Mexican men and women, and beyond our borders. Your life motivates us to continue giving everything to serve Mexico. Thank you dear Frida!”
In the statue, Frida is wearing the special rescue uniform, with goggles, harness, and safety boots. It is also made of bronze and is the work of the sculptor Victor Hugo. This life-size statue of Frida was placed on the esplanade located at Gate 4 and the main building of Semar, located in the Coyoacán office in Mexico City.
The head of Semar stressed that Frida symbolizes esprit de corps, camaraderie, and the union of all the elements of the Navy that participate in the Navy. “She also represents hope for thousands of families in their most difficult times,” he noted.
Months ago, elements of the Semar affirmed that the suffering of the dog Frida does not put her life at risk since they are typical of a dog of her age; Likewise, Frida retired with honors on June 24, 2019, within the framework of International Rescuers’ Day.
During her nine-year career, Frida was part of approximately 53 rescue operations in Mexico, Haiti, Guatemala, and Ecuador. In 2010 she participated in the rescue of people during the earthquake in Haiti with a scale of 7.0 and in 2016 in Ecuador with a scale of 7.8.
In January 2013, she supported the search for victims after the explosion of the Pemex Tower in the Anzures neighborhood of the Miguel Hidalgo in Mexico City.
In 2017, after the magnitude 7.1 earthquake, there were several collapses, among which Álvaro Obregón 286, the Enrique Rébsamen school, and the Multifamiliar de Tlalpan. Frida won the hearts of Mexicans after getting into collapsed buildings to try to locate people alive in the aftermath.
The earthquake was recorded at 1:14 p.m. with a magnitude of 7.1 with an epicenter 8 kilometers northwest of Chiautla de Tapia in Puebla. Mexico City, Morelos, Puebla, State of Mexico, Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Tlaxcala were the most affected states. In the capital, 228 deaths were recorded, in Morelos 74, in Puebla 45, in Edomex 15, Guerrero 6, and in Oaxaca 1. In total, Frida saved 12 people alive and recovered about 41 bodies during her career.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!
Trending news of PVDN
- Woman’s corpse found handcuffed and gagged in Puerto Vallarta hotel room A woman was found dead Tuesday afternoon inside a Puerto Vallarta hotel. Under the established protocols, personnel from the Regional Prosecutor’s Office began an investigation around the discovery of the lifeless body, which was generated after the report that inside a hotel room, located on Avenida México and Guerrero, in the Las Mojoneras neighborhood, the…
- Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel controls 78% of money laundering in Mexico The Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) has placed itself at the head of the Mexican drug economy, establishing the largest number of businesses to launder money, and unlike other cartels, it went from the real estate business, typical of drug trafficking, to diversifying into money laundering businesses. that few would suspect. An investigation by MILENIO,…
- Mexico’s army will remain on the streets and beaches of Mexico until 2028 It was on Tuesday, October 4, when the Senate of the Republic approved the reform to the National Guard, which establishes that it will be used in public security until 2028 under the direction of the Secretary of National Defense ( Sedena ). After a debate of more than eight hours, the senators of the…
- The United States is going after American citizens in Mexico, and Latin America, trying to evade taxes The Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation unit said on Thursday it has located 79 tax evasion fugitives in Mexico, Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras in the first year of a new extradition initiative. The effort was made possible by a change in Mexico’s tax laws in 2020 that made tax evasion a felony offense…
- Mexico’s president slams the nomination of Ukrainian president Zelenski for the Nobel Peace Prize Staying to true form in his disdain for Ukraine, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López criticized the members of the European Parliament who nominated his Ukrainian counterpart, President Volodímir Zelensky, for the Nobel Peace Prize this year. During the morning press conference on October 5, the Mexican president affirmed that there are other people who deserve…