Mexico’s government orders Jalisco to reclose non-essential businesses

The federal government has moved the State of Jalisco into the ‘red-light’ of the National Traffic Light of COVID-19, which determines the economic activity level for each state based on coronavirus cases.

This means, after evaluating hospital occupation, virus positivity, hospitalization trend, and suspected cases, the Federation determined that Jalsico is at the highest risk of the epidemic.

In the afternoon conference led by the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, it was highlighted that the State will enter the red alert indicator from July 20 to 26.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, in this period only essential activities should be maintained, public spaces should be closed, including beaches, and school and sports activities should be restricted, as well as stay at home orders for the vulnerable population.

After the announcement, the Governor of Jalisco said that López-Gatell, as part of his political agenda, changed the criteria and moved Jalisco into the red phase “because he wants to.”

“We are no longer going to follow him. History will put each one in his place. There are those in the federal cabinet who seek to continue beating and betting on the confrontation,” wrote the Governor.

The Governor, at this time, rejects the idea that the State of Jalisco will follow the guidance of the Federal Government and won’t order the closure of non-essential businesses or public spaces.

The rector of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG), Ricardo Villanueva, asked to make responsible decisions and not lower our guard.

On Thursday, Jalisco registered its highest peak of infections and deaths in one day, with 755 and 42, respectively. Yesterday 21,541 cases (508 more) and 1,177 deaths (30 more) were reached.

On July 7, due to the increase in cases, the governor announced the “Emergency Button”, through which all non-essential activities will be suspended and there will be a total confinement for 14 days if the hospital system reaches 50% and if the weekly incidence rate is 400 infections per million inhabitants.