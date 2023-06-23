Mexico’s Inflation Rate Hits Lowest Level Since March 2021, Exceeds Expectations

MEXICO CITY, Mexico - The annual inflation rate in Mexico has dropped to its lowest level since March 2021, delivering a much-needed reprieve for Mexican consumers and exceeding analysts' predictions.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), the inflation rate stood at 5.18% for the first half of June, representing a decrease from its March 2021 level of 4.12%, as per data from the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

The INPC saw a marginal increase of 0.02% in the first half of June compared to the previous fortnight, surpassing . . .

