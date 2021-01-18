Mexico’s Navy takes over control of security in Puerto Vallarta

As of this Monday, a new security plan in Puerto Vallarta led by the Secretary of the Navy began.

In a statement, the Government of Jalisco said that this new strategy has the objective of strengthening security in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta, where the former Governor of Jalisco, Aristóteles Sandoval, was assassinated last December.

“This scheme provides that the command of the municipal police station is assumed by the Captain of the Navy, Fernando Viveros Hernández, who will command the municipal corporation,” the statement explained.

The three levels of government participate in this format with their different forces, reinforcing the presence in the destination and fully coordinating the strategy in all areas of the municipality.

The Government of Jalisco specified that this scheme at no time represents the intervention of the municipal police station, simply a change in command is carried out and the rest of the corporation remains in its ordinary activities.

The decision was finalized within the Executive Commission of the State Security Council in which all the representatives of the federation, state, and municipality agreed.

“In this way, the commitment of the Government of Jalisco is endorsed, to spare no effort to achieve peace and tranquility for the inhabitants of Puerto Vallarta,” says the bulletin.