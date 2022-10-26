VACATION RENTALS

Mexico’s president has no regrets for cowering to drug cartels

October 26, 2022
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ( AMLO ) claimed to have "a clear conscience" after giving the instruction to release Ovidio Guzmán, son of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, to appease the Sinaloa Cartel and prevent more violence in the country . . .

