The Jalisco Cartel has mastered political assassinations in Mexico

On the evening of Friday, October 21, at the Sonora Grill restaurant in the Providencia neighborhood, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Morena's national adviser, City Councilman if Puerto Vallarta, and potential candidate of that party for governor of Jalisco, Salvador Llamas Urbina, was executed . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUPPORTER ****
PVDN Supporters help local and independent news publishers for .06 cents every day.
If you are currently a supporter, login here
If you wish to support this news site with a yearly contribution of $25 USD and access this article, our newsletter, and emergency alerts for Puerto Vallarta, please subscribe here