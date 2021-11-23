Mexico’s President signs executive order to sidestep environmental studies on his pet projects

The administration of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador issued a broad decree Monday requiring all federal agencies to give automatic approval for any public works project the government deems to be “in the national interest” or to “involve national security.”
The decree published Monday sidesteps all environmental, accountability, and feasibility review processes, and gives regulatory agencies five days to grant a year-long ‘temporary’ approval for anything the government wants to build.
The agencies would then have a year to grant definitive approval, by which time the projects would presumably already have broken ground.
López Obrador has been known for building huge projects. For example, he started building a 950-mile (1,500- kilometer) “Maya Train” line that will run in a rough loop around the Yucatan peninsula.
Though the area has abundant Indigenous communities, jungles, wildlife, and archaeological sites, the project was rushed through with little in the way of consultations, feasibility studies, or environmental impact statements.
But Monday’s decree by the Interior Department would simply do away with such requirements.
“This is serious. This is severe. This needs to be resisted,” security analyst Alejandro Hope wrote in his Twitter account.
Leonardo Núñez, a researcher at the nonprofit group Mexicans Against Corruption, called the decree “extremely dangerous.”
The decree states that “the projects and works carried out by the Mexican government associated with infrastructure in the areas of communications, telecommunications, customs, borders, waterworks, the environment, tourism, health, railways and everything having to do with energy, ports, airports … are declared to be in the public interest and a concern of national security.”
López Obrador is a big proponent of fossil fuels and has ordered the construction of one large oil refinery and the upgrading of others.
But the Maya train is perhaps his most ambitious effort. It is intended to connect Caribbean beach resorts to the peninsula’s interior, with largely Indigenous populations and ruin sites, in a bid to stimulate economic development around its 15 stations. The government says it will cost as much as $6.8 billion, but others say it will be much more.
Critics say López Obrador rammed through the project without adequate study of its effects on the environment, underground sinkhole caves known as cenotes, and ruin sites.
Receive the PVDN morning newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here, Or you can support local media with a one-time donation here
Some stretches of the route already have tracks, and the institute said some artifacts had already been disturbed by railway construction decades ago. But other stretches are to push through sensitive jungle terrain, though they will parallel existing roads or transmission lines. Even where an old railway line exists, the project would imply updating tracks and building new stations.
Some Mayan communities have filed court challenges against the project, arguing it will cause environmental damage. They also say they were not adequately consulted about it or they will not share in its benefits.
Looking to start a business in Mexico? Successful and Reputable Interior Design & Remodel Business in San Miguel de Allende For Sale
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Body of tourist found in Ameca River Personnel of the Municipal Civil Protection Unit of Bahía de Banderas, in coordination with Citizen Protection personnel of the State of Nayarit, carried out the rescue of a body in the Ameca River of a man reported missing Sunday night. The man who was vacationing in Nuevo Vallarta went swimming in the Ameca River late…
- Navigator of the Seas makes history with cruise to Puerto Vallarta The cruise ship Navigator of the Seas, of the Royal Caribbean line, docked for the first time in the port of Puerto Vallarta from Puerto de Mazatlán, Sinaloa with 1,815 passengers and 1,251 crew members on board. It was at 08:00 hours on Tuesday, November 23, that the cruise ship arrived to dock at pier…
- Didi receives authorization to operate in Puerto Vallarta The government of Jalisco today granted Didi the authorization to immediately provide its transportation services to citizens and tourists in Puerto Vallarta. The permit came to the top officials of Didi from the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, after the head of the Ministry of Transportation ( SETRAN ), Diego Monraz Villaseñor, has ensured…
- “There are signs of a fourth wave” of COVID-19 in Mexico, warns Secretary of Health The Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, acknowledged that there are “signs of a fourth wave” of covid-19 in Mexico while attending the International Congress on Mental Health and Addiction Prevention in Peacebuilding. Mexico remains the fourth country with the most deaths from covid-19, behind the United States, Brazil, and India, and the fifteenth in…
- Two Navy officials kidnapped by cartel found alive in Puerto Vallarta Four days after their abduction, the two officials of the Secretary of the Navy who had been missing since Monday were found alive in Puerto Vallarta. “We are fine, they did nothing to us,” one of them, Secretary of the Naval Zone, is heard saying in a video when she is driven by municipal police…