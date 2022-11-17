VACATION RENTALS

Mexico’s Secretariat of National Defense classified more than 300 cartel attacks as ‘terrorism’

November 17, 2022
While no criminal organization in Mexico has been designated as a terrorist organization, the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) of Mexico has classified 377 acts of violence carried out by organized crime in the past decade as terrorist attacks . . .

