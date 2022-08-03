Michelle, the Mexican genius who at 9 years old will study medicine in the US

At just nine years old, Michelle Arellano Guillén, originally from Chiapas, will begin her studies in Medicine at the University of Massachusetts, United States, next August.

Michelle is a child genius, with an IQ of 158, considered highly intelligent, just two points below Albert Einstein; so when she was barely a year and a half old, she already knew how to speak English.

When she was four years old, she learned to read and write; Despite this, her parents thought that it was all because Michelle had received early stimulation since she was a baby.

“I thought it was because I’m also a doctor, we gave her a lot of early stimulation, so I said it was because of that, she learned to read and write at the age of four,” Karina Guillén Cruz, the mother of the minor, told UnoTV.

However, after taking her to specialists who carried out tests to find out her IQ, they were told that she was a gifted girl and although it may seem incredible, this caused her problems to continue studying.

Michelle was rejected from five elementary schools in the state where she is from, since the schools did not have teachers who could guide her and teach her at her own pace, since she is very intelligent and learned her lessons in a matter of hours.

So her parents asked the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) to help Michelle skip grades because she was bored in her classes. Thus, she managed to move from fourth to sixth.

Later, Michelle took an exam to accredit primary school in November 2021, in March 2022 she took another test to finish high school, and last July 4 she finished her high school studies and tested all her knowledge with the Ceneval exam.

Thus, she was accepted to study medicine at the University of Massachusetts, United States, where she plans to become a cardiovascular surgeon; she also dreams of finding a cure for cancer or autism.

She even knows the operating rooms and the hospital very well, since her mother is a surgeon and has taken Michelle to the operating room on different occasions.

But this is not all, because she would also like to pursue another career to become a marine biologist since she said in an interview for UnoTV that she really likes animals; besides playing dolls and sports.

