VACATION RENTALS

Military control of Puerto Vallarta’s police ended today with new commissioner

January 16, 2023
, ,

As of this Monday, January 16, Infantry Commander and Navy Paratrooper Wloy Girón Alcuria relinquished control of the Puerto Vallarta police station.

In his place, civil servant Rigoberto Flores Parra, who had already held the position during the administration of former mayor Jorge Antonio Quintero Alvarado . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website