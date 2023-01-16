Blue Monday: Why is today the saddest day of the year?

Get ready! It’s the third Monday in January, which means it’s Blue Monday, better known as the saddest day of the year.

So if you experienced negative emotions today when you return from work, they could be related to this concept that has become popular in recent times.

According to experts, negative emotions would be experienced on this day after returning to work after the Christmas break. Which could be added to the failure to fulfill the purposes and seasonal depression.

Although it does not have a solid scientific basis, Blue Monday is based on the supposed mathematical calculation made by a professor of Psychology at Cardiff University, named Cliff Arnal.

This concept would have been born in 2005 as a strategy for a travel agency that sought to promote the best time of the year for its clients to buy their vacations.

However, Blue Monday has become popular and year after year it becomes a trend on social networks, as well as being used by companies to sell products.

This 2023, Blue Monday falls this Monday, January 16, so you should pay attention to the mood changes you experience.

According to Professor Cliff Arnal, the determining factors of “Blue Monday” can be solved in an equation and are the following: weather, debts, monthly salary, time since Christmas, time that has passed since you failed your New Year’s resolutions, the lack of motivation and the need to remedy it.

These factors make people feel more sorrowful and pessimistic on this day than at any other time of the year. Social networks are filled with positive messages to try to attack the discomfort that it can generate.

Apply positive habits that counteract the effects of Blue Monday: rest adequately, eat healthily and do physical activity to beat Blue Monday.

