Seth Sikes sings Streisand, Broadway’s Brent Barrett’s final shows, Adele Tribute – One Night Only, and more happening in Puerto Vallarta

Award-winningSeth Sikesis one of New York City’s most popular nightclub singers. His critically-acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, and Bernadette Peters are legendary around the world. He returns to Incanto this season with piano man Mark Hartman performing many of the iconic hits of Barbra Streisand and others on Thursdays, Jan. 19, and Feb. 9 at 7 PM. He will also perform with singer/actorNicolas Kingin The New Belters and both will deliver powerhouse performances that promise to capture the glitter and magic of the New York nightclub scene of long ago and bring it to a new generation. Thursdays, Jan. 26, and Feb. 2 at 7 PM. Reserve online at Incanto’s website IncantoVallarta.com

Veteran Broadway star Brent Barrett presents an evening of show tunes in honor of his 40 years on the Broadway stage. Among the shows featured are West Side Story, Chicago, Kiss Me, Kate, Camelot, South Pacific, and more. He will be accompanied by musical director Mark Hartman at the piano. His final two performances are on Wednesday and Sunday at 7 PM in the theatre through Jan. 22. Reserve tickets online.

Vallarta’s sultry Panamanian diva, Diana Villamonte returns to Incanto with Piano Sessions featuring many of her favorite songs by a variety of artists with live piano accompaniment by Edgar Bernache. Wed. Jan. 25 at 7:30 PM. Tickets IncantoVallarta.com

Canadian tribute artist Angela Seeger has long been recognized as one of the best Adele impersonators in North America. Featuring all live vocals and performing many of your favorite hits, she returns to Incanto and captures the look and the sound of the iconic superstar. One show only, Wed. Jan. 18 at 5 PM. On Jan. 25 at 5 PM, Amberley Beatty, Canada’s premier Patsy Cline tribute artist, sings many of your favorite hits with spot-on looks and all live vocals. Reserve early online.

International award-winning poet, actor, and singer-songwriter Lady Zen returns to the Incanto theatre singing the hits of international pop/jazz artist, Sade with her live band on Jan. 21 at 7 PM. On Jan. 18, at 7:30 PM as an added show, she will join Edgar Bernache in the piano bar for Tipsy On Music, a chill evening of familiar Jazz, Blues, and R&B favorites. Reserve online IncantoVallarta.com

Singer-songwriter Spencer Day will present two shows in the theatre showcasing his clever originals and catchy covers on Jan. 20 at 9:30 PM and Jan. 27 at 7:00 PM. He will also present one show in the piano bar on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 9:30 PM where he will play piano, sing, and welcome some local and visiting entertainers to join him in a more relaxed, collaborative atmosphere. Reserve early.

New to Incanto this season, highly accomplished frauds John Coons and Jonah Wheeler invite you to join them for an evening of beloved standards, darkly comic original songs, and queer frivolity in Nocturnal Omissions. John, a witty singer-songwriter with stylistic range and luscious attire, and accompanist Jonah titillate and gesticulate with clever mashups, cutting insight, and selections from the Great American Songbook. Three shows only, Jan. 21, 24, and 27 at 9:30 PM. Reserve online.

Popular local band Media Luna has added more piano bar shows featuring acoustic flamenco-style guitar covers and originals with bass, sax, and violin. Their next performances are on Thursdays, Jan. 19, and Feb. 2 at 7:30 PM. Tickets online. Also, see founding band member Caleb Cabera playing acoustic instrumentals solo on Sundays during brunch/lunch 11 AM – 1:30 PM on the riverside terrace.

Award-winning guitarist and vocalist María de Los Ángeles presents a night full of Latin tunes, from Boleros to Son Cubano. She will be accompanied by the amazing percussion rhythms of her daughter, Eva Jimenez on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 PM in the theatre.

Local artist and recent winner of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, Jose Carlos Olvera will present an evening featuring 70s music and composers including James Taylor and Paul Simon. He will also play some original songs and welcome some guest musicians. One show only, Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 8 PM.

Coming soon and making his Incanto stage debut, Ptown’s favorite Joe Posa as Joan Rivers opens on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 9:30 PM. He has long been regarded as one of the best Rivers impersonators in the business, having performed for the iconic late comedienne herself. Visit Incanto’s Facebook page and website for more dates and information.

Current hours are Mondays 4 PM – 11:30 PM and 9 AM – 11:30 PM Tues. – Sun. Breakfast/brunch is served 9 AM – 3 PM on Tues. – Sun. on the riverside terrace, and Happy Hour 2×1 daily at 4 PM – 5 PM in the piano bar. The piano bar also features live music starting at 5 PM daily with seating inside and outside on the upper riverside terrace. Check Incanto’s Facebook page, Incanto Vallarta, for a daily schedule. Reserve all shows online at IncantoVallarta.com. Most piano bar shows are also streamed online via Facebook LIVE.