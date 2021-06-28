Monday Morning Update: Hurricane Enrique remains category 1

Hurricane “Enrique”, category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, is located 95 km west-southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, and causes punctual torrential rains, very strong winds and high waves over the west and south of the territory national.

During its passage through Guerrero, the meteorological phenomenon left two people dead due to the high waves, after a couple entered the sea in Acapulco and drowned.

Conagua reported that a hurricane prevention zone is maintained from Playa Pérula to Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco; Manzanillo, Colima; Punta San Telmo, Michoacán; Punta Mita, Nayarit.

Likewise, it is reported that torrential rains will continue in Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, and Guerrero, and intense rains in Chihuahua and Durango, as well as very strong rains in Sonora.

Jalisco can expect to see the heaviest rains late Monday morning and afternoon as the backend of the storm passes the state.

A hundred houses in the impoverished municipalities of Copalillo and Coahuayutla de Guerrero lost their roofs due to strong winds, Marco César Mayares, secretary of Civil Protection for the state of Guerrero, told AFP.

The sea water entered the restaurants and venues of the Manzanillo coast this Sunday, June 27 (Photo: REUTERS)

The official also reported almost 30 landslides from hills that affect road sections in the mountainous area.

Jalisco authorities have set up three shelters in coastal communities, the head of the state’s Department of Civil Protection, Víctor Hugo Roldán, informed AFP.

So far, only tree falls have been reported on the highway that runs from Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, to the state of Nayarit.

In the state of Michoacán, seven shelters were set up, but the authorities have not reported whether their inhabitants have resorted to these facilities.

Due to its geographical location and its wide coastline in both the Pacific and the Atlantic, Mexico is one of the most vulnerable countries to suffer the onslaught of meteorological events.

The 2021 rainy and tropical cyclone season began on May 15, and is expected to end in November.

General view of the coast of Manzanillo, during the passage of Hurricane Enrique this June 27 (Photo: REUTERS)

