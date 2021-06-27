Hurricane Enrique expected to become a category 2 storm on Sunday

Hurricane Enrique, a category 1 hurricane, continues to advance through the waters of the Pacific Ocean and is expected to gain strength to a category 2 as it passes off the coast of Puerto Vallarta.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported that the center of the system was located early Sunday just 315 kilometers south of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, and 715 kilometers southeast of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur.

“Its winds are expected to continue to intensify this Sunday, reaching category 2 ,” the climate agency warned.

Although Enrique will not touch land at the moment, it will move north a short distance from the Mexican coast, spreading bands over the national territory. Due to its wide circulation, extraordinary specific rains are forecast in the next 24 hours in Michoacán, torrential rains in Guerrero, intense in Jalisco and Colima, and strong in Nayarit.

“The rains could be accompanied by electric shocks and strong winds, in addition to increasing the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and floods in low areas of land,” reported the climate agency.

On the coasts of Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán, the waves could reach six meters in height, while on the coast of Guerrero and Nayarit they will go from two to four meters. The strongest winds are expected in Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán, with gusts that will be of the order of 70 to 90 km / h.

