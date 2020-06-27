More businesses open next week in Puerto Vallarta during the COVID-19 peak

The National Small Business Chamber of Commerce, CANACOPE, in Puerto Vallarta, welcomes the decision of the Government of Jalisco to allow the opening of more businesses, starting next Monday, and that there will be more economic support for this business sector.

However, concern also persists because that means more people on the streets, when citizens, in general, have relaxed the measures of social isolation and the use of face masks, for which COPARMEX assures that the authority should address this issue.

That was the organization’s concerns after the Governor of Jalisco Enrique Alfaro announced the new stage of opening more business openings in Jalisco.

Continuing with the Individual Responsibility Phase, the following new openings were announced: public parks without playgrounds with a capacity of 50%; Cinemas and theaters with established protocols at 25% of their capacity; Pools for individual classes, no spas and private courts for sports activities of less than 20 people, and no public sports units will be opened.

Jorge Careaga Jiménez, President of Coparmex was not pleased with the announcement, since he said that health should be a priority, especially when there is already a social relaxation of prevention measures to avoid the spread of COVID 19.

Yesterday, Puerto Vallarta had a record number of daily infections and deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, just two weeks after the first phase of reopening and one week after beaches were saturated for Father’s Day weekend.

PVDN reminds readers that activities can safely resume only if everyone participates in protocols such as frequent hand-washing, social distancing of 2-meters (6 feet), and wearing masks when it’s not possible to maintain 2-meters of safe distance from others (indoors of public places, walking on public sidewalks with heavy foot traffic). Please comply with this new normal to keep the people around you safe.