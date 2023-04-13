More protests in Puerto Vallarta were announced for April 21 and 29

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Protests against Puerto Vallarta's vehicle verification program will continue despite the recent blockade that caused trouble for many tourists . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUBSCRIBER****
This article is restricted to subscribers only. Register here to access restricted content and join our newsletter. Do you want to know why some of our news is subscription based? Read Here
Already a subscriber? Log in now.Lost your password?
Trending News on PVDN
- The Cost of Paradise: The Harmful Effects of Tourism in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Tourism is often viewed as a positive force that generates economic growth, creates jobs, and promotes cultural exchange. However, it can also have negative impacts on local communities, cultures, and environments. Puerto Vallarta, a popular tourist destination in Mexico, is not immune to these negative effects. A tiktoker named Andy Mendoza…
- Puerto Vallarta International Airport’s New Terminal Building is 30% Completed Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The construction of the new terminal building at the Puerto Vallarta International Airport is well underway, with an advance of 30% in just eight months. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, making it the first airport in Latin America to be certified as NET Zero,…
- Staying Safe in Puerto Vallarta: Tips for a Stress-Free Vacation Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta is a beautiful city located on the Pacific coast of Mexico. With its sandy beaches, charming colonial architecture, and vibrant nightlife, it's no wonder that it's a popular destination for travelers from all over the world. However, like any popular tourist destination, Puerto Vallarta has its own set of…
- Puerto Vallarta braces for more protests in the coming weeks Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In recent weeks, Puerto Vallarta and the State of Jalisco have witnessed a wave of protests against vehicle emission requirements that were implemented to curb air pollution, and it looks like protests will return in the coming weeks.
- 10 Best Things to Do in Puerto Vallarta: A Comprehensive Guide Puerto Vallarta is a beautiful coastal city located on the Pacific coast of Mexico. With its charming colonial architecture, sandy beaches, and vibrant culture, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Puerto Vallarta. Whether you're interested in outdoor activities, cultural experiences, or simply relaxing on the beach, there's something for everyone…
- Puerto Vallarta Continues to Lead Mexican Beach Destinations in Hotel Occupancy Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - According to data released by the Federal Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), Puerto Vallarta retained its top position in hotel occupancy during week 13 of 2023, covering the period from March 27 to April 2. This statistic takes into account the week leading up to the Holy Week and Easter holidays, which…
- Puerto Vallarta 101: An Introduction for your first vacation in Puerto Vallarta Nestled on Mexico's Pacific Coast, Puerto Vallarta is a vibrant and colorful city that offers a perfect mix of history, culture, and natural beauty. With its golden beaches, emerald mountains, and azure waters, it's no wonder that Puerto Vallarta has been a beloved destination for travelers for decades. From its charming cobblestone streets and colonial…
- Decoding the Travel Warnings for Mexico issued by the US State Department Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Americans frequently choose Mexico as a vacation spot. However, due to headlines about crime in Mexico that resulted in American tourists getting hurt or killed, some travelers have become concerned about their safety when considering trips to the southern border. The U.S. Department of State issues travel advisories for all countries…
- Thousands of tourists enjoy Easter vacation in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Thousands of tourists from around Mexico, and even international tourists, are enjoying the many attractions in Puerto Vallarta during this Holy Week and Easter holiday period. Accompanied by his mother, Misael Santos González, visiting from Acapulco, considers Puerto Vallarta “is the best, I loved it, a very clean place, with very…
- Mexican singer and telenovela actor Julián Figueroa found dead at 27 Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Julián Figueroa Fernández, son of actress Maribel Guardia and singer Joan Sebastian, now deceased, has been found dead at his home in Mexico City. The medical report indicates that the cause of death was acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation. The body showed no signs of violence, according to sources. Maribel…