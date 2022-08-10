More than 750 more elements from the Mexican Army are heading to Jalisco after violent outbreak

After criminal groups blocked roads and burnt vehicles and convenience stores in the last 24 hours in Jalisco, the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) announced the dispatch of more than 750 soldiers to reinforce security in Jalisco.

The elements, from the Mexican Army, will be arriving in Cuquío and Ixtlahuacán del Río today, to undertake surveillance work in coordination with state and municipal authorities, within the operation called “Mexico Joint Task Force.”

Cuquío and Ixtlahuacán del Río is northeast of Guadalajara.

Among the personnel sent, the Sedena in Jalisco pointed out, are paratroopers and elements of the Special Forces, as well as infantry units.

“The Joint Task Force Mexico has the characteristics of great mobility and power, but above all the ability to be quickly deployed to one or several parts of the national territory by land or air. Its main mission is to strengthen the rule of law and the development of the daily activities of society, acting at all times with full respect for human rights,” the federal corporation said in a statement.

Just last July 27, 280 more soldiers arrived in Jalisco. With those of this Wednesday, in a preliminary count, there are 2,555 elements of the Mexican Army and the National Guard that operate under the “Mexico Joint Task Force”, in Jalisco.

This Wednesday, during the morning press conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that several people were arrested for the events that occurred in Jalisco and Guanajuato: five of them in Jalisco and nine more in Guanajuato.

He confirmed that among the events that triggered the violent acts was the meeting of two capos of the New Generation Cartel, among whom were “El Apá” and “Double R”, although they were not arrested by federal forces. In the course of the day, they will offer more information about these arrests.

In addition to the “Mexico Joint Task Force, on April 23, a deployment of 400 military agents was made in Puerto Vallarta due to the acts of insecurity that occurred that month in the area.

