Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta Reports New Covid-19 Cases Post-Pandemic Declaration

While the World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus pandemic over in Puerto Vallarta, new infection cases are emerging, particularly within the municipal government. This development was shared by Dr. Salvador Flores Navarro, the head of municipal medical services.
He disclosed that there are currently four new cases. "Although the numbers are small, it's enough to put us on alert. We have identified two cases in Public Works, one in Public Safety, and another in a different department. These cases emerged within the last day," he reported.
In response to these developments, Covid tests . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUBSCRIBER***
For less than 10 cents a day, join our local news site and stay informed with daily coverage of the Puerto Vallarta community and important headlines from around Mexico. Your $29.99 yearly subscription supports local journalism, providing you with exclusive features, ex-pat podcasts and stories, investigative reports, receive our newsletter, and enjoy the news with fewer ads. By subscribing, you're not just staying informed, you're investing in the community. Join us today and be a part of the Puerto Vallarta story.
Already a subscriber? Log in now.Lost your password?
Trending News on PVDN
- A Puerto Vallarta Vacation Ends Tragically When a Texan Man Dies on Los Muertos Beach Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - A Texas resident tragically passed away on Sunday, May 14, while vacationing with his partner and family on Los Muertos beach in Puerto Vallarta. The deceased, identified as Gabriel "N", 52, was originally from Tepic but had been living in Houston, Texas with his partner. He had come to Mexico for…
- Yellow Alert: Popocatépetl Volcano’s Recent Outbursts and Warnings in Mexico The renowned Popocatépetl volcano has reignited, displaying significant activity within the past day. As reported by the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred), the volcano has exhibited 217 exhalations, 13 eruptions — with five minor and eight moderate in intensity — and tremors that lasted 455 minutes. Cenapred has noted mild ash fall in the…
- Traffic Chaos Expected on Tuesday as More Protests Hit Puerto Vallarta Streets Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - On social media, an announcement from the group known as the Peaceful Civil Resistance is circulating, calling for a blockade to begin on Tuesday in Puerto Vallarta.
- State Police Bolster Security in Puerto Vallarta Ahead of Demonstration Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - On Monday afternoon, Puerto Vallarta saw the arrival of no less than a dozen State Police patrols, carrying several officers intended to bolster security in the city. This was in anticipation of potential protests and blockades of routes, which have been announced against the Verificentro, which is the state Vehicle Emissions…
- Stranded Yacht Rescued by ENSAR: Nine Safely Returned to Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Navy Department of Mexico, via the Twelfth Naval Zone's Mexican Navy, has reported the successful rescue of a small yacht containing nine crew members. The vessel was found approximately eight nautical miles (15 kilometers) from the coast of Puerto Vallarta. This operation was initiated following an emergency call received by…
- Disregarding Disaster in Puerto Vallarta: New Developments on the Cuale River Raise Concerns Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Adjacent to the Cuale River, two new structures are being erected, much to the concern of locals. This construction site was scrutinized by Enrique Alfaro, the Governor of Jalisco, two years prior, when it was revealed to have contributed to a devastating accident during Hurricane Nora. In the wake of the…
- Tourist Parasailing in Nuevo Nayarit is Sent Adrift After Boat Tethered to Parachute Capsized Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - A boat offering parasailing services off the coast of Nuevo Nayarit Beach experienced a mishap during a tourist excursion, leaving a tourist adrift in an untethered parachute. The vessel and its occupants were subsequently rescued by State Police, firefighters, and nearby swimmers. As recounted by the boat's crew member, a sudden…
- Hurricane Season Begins Today: Preparing for the Pacific Hurricane Season in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - As the calendar flips to May, residents along the Pacific coast of Mexico brace themselves for the onset of the Pacific Hurricane Season, which officially begins today, May 15th, and runs through November 30th. Puerto Vallarta is no stranger to the power of Pacific Hurricanes. The most devastating in recent memory…
- Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Alvarez for May 12, 2023 https://youtu.be/uU4l2zOToPA Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Puerto Vallarta News Brief covers the top trending stories of the week on Vallarta Daily News and is hosted by Felipe Alvarez. The stories this week. At least six cats and a dog lost their lives due to poisoning in the Vallarta Villas neighborhood this week. Natalia Vázquez recounted…
- Two men rob woman of $47,000 pesos in Popular Puerto Vallarta Shopping Center Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Two individuals who were allegedly armed with a knife, stripped a woman of 47,000 pesos in cash in a well-known commercial plaza in Puerto Vallarta.