Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta Reports New Covid-19 Cases Post-Pandemic Declaration

While the World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus pandemic over in Puerto Vallarta, new infection cases are emerging, particularly within the municipal government. This development was shared by Dr. Salvador Flores Navarro, the head of municipal medical services.

He disclosed that there are currently four new cases. "Although the numbers are small, it's enough to put us on alert. We have identified two cases in Public Works, one in Public Safety, and another in a different department. These cases emerged within the last day," he reported.

In response to these developments, Covid tests . . .