Business Leaders in Puerto Vallarta Call on Authorities to Be More Aggressive Against Protesters Blocking Streets

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Following the recent protests in Puerto Vallarta that resulted in the closure of main roads by groups opposing the implementation of vehicle emissions tests in Jalisco, business leaders have called on city and state officials to take a more assertive stance in preventing protesters from occupying major city arteries.

In a letter addressed to Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez and Puerto Vallarta Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, the business sector issued a "respectful and vigorous public appeal to state and municipal authorities". The letter emphasized their duty and commitment to ensure security, tranquility . . .