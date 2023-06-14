National Rainfall Dips by 20.1% as Mexico Faces Third Heat Wave in 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – The National Water Commission (Conagua) has warned of a significant decrease in rainfall across the national territory this year. From January 1 to June 11, the country recorded 20.1% less rain compared to historical averages.
The weekly climatic report from Conagua revealed that the country received only 115.8 millimeters (mm) of rainfall in the said period, 29.1 mm less than the average observed between 1991 and 2020 for the same period, which was 144.9 mm.
The deficit in rainfall comes amid a heat wave that has seen temperatures soar above 40 ºC in several states, including Sonora, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Michoacán, Guerrero, and regions across the Yucatán Peninsula.
The weekly high of 45.7 ºC was recorded in Ciudad Altamirano, Guerrero on June 5, according to Miguel Gallegos, general manager of Meteorology and Climatology at Conagua.
The country is experiencing its third heat wave this year, which began on June 1. Alejandra Méndez, general coordinator of the National Meteorological Service, predicts the current heat wave to persist for six more days, weakening or ending by June 18.
This severe weather phenomenon led to the recording of unprecedented high temperatures. On June 11, the Tacubaya Observatory in Mexico City registered 32.8 ºC, breaking the 2005 historical record of 32.6 ºC.
Méndez stated that the most affected states would continue to be those in the Yucatán Peninsula, East, Northeast, Southeast, South, West, and Northwest of the country. These regions are expected to endure maximum temperatures between 40 and 45 ºC. Meanwhile, the central states will experience temperatures fluctuating between 30 to 35 ºC in the coming days.
The heatwave has had detrimental effects on the country’s water supply. Between June 5 and 11, storage in the country’s 210 large dams decreased by 2.5%, from 56,500 million cubic meters (Mm3) to 55,074 Mm3. Only three dams had 100% storage, 32 had between 75 and 100% storage, and 49 had 50 to 75% storage. Alarmingly, 60% of the dams, amounting to 126, reported a filling of 50% or less.
The dual crisis of high temperatures and falling water levels in dams highlight the increasing need for sustainable solutions to combat climate change and ensure adequate water supply for the country.
