Heatwave Sparks Surge in Heat-Related Illnesses Across Jalisco, Majorly Affecting Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – Amid the third heatwave impacting the country, a sharp uptick in heat-related illnesses have been reported across Jalisco and Puerto Vallarta, the latter accounting for a staggering 91% of the confirmed cases.

As per the Ministry of Health's data, 95 cases have been recorded in the VIII Sanitary Region in Puerto Vallarta, while the state overall has reported a total of 104 cases since the start of the hot season in March. This month, the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area has witnessed extreme temperatures of up to 37 degrees Celsius while some municipalities in . . .

