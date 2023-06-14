How Many of Your Medications in Puerto Vallarta are Counterfeit and Contain Fentanyl? A Lot According To Investigation

PUERTO VALLARTA - An in-depth investigation by The Times has uncovered a rampant counterfeit medication issue spanning across several popular tourist destinations in Mexico, including Puerto Vallarta.

The investigation revealed that over 50% of the 55 pills bought in 29 different pharmacies from eight cities were fake, with dangerous substances such as methamphetamine and deadly fentanyl posing as Adderall, Percocet, and other opioid painkillers.

These counterfeit medications were discovered not only in independent pharmacies but also in recognized regional chains in Puerto Vallarta and Nuevo Progreso. Even sealed bottles purchased at these stores were found to contain these powerful drugs, indicating a sophisticated operation likely linked to drug cartels.

