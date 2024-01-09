New Committee Forms to Continue PrEP Access for Puerto Vallarta’s LGBT+ Community

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In response to the recent closure of the SETAC LGBT Wellness Center, which provided essential services to the gay+ community, including access to PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis), a group of business leaders, with support from Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, has stepped in to ensure the continued distribution of this vital medicine.

The SETAC LGBT Wellness Center played a crucial role in the healthcare of the gay+ community in Puerto Vallarta, serving approximately 700 patients and offering services such as STI (Sexually Transmitted Infection) screening and treatments. However, with its closure, concerns arose about . . .

