Notorious Criminal Edgar Salvador Casian-García Extradited to the US After Arrest in Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA - The Mexican Attorney General's Office (FGR) recently disclosed the extradition of Edgar Salvador Casian-García to the United States, marking a significant capture of one of America's most wanted individuals after his arrest in Puerto Vallarta. Casian-García faces grave charges, including homicide, rape, and causing bodily harm.
The extradition follows a horrific tale of abuse and violence that placed Edgar Salvador Casian-García on the list of the 15 most wanted individuals in the United States. The malevolent narrative unraveled with Casian-García accused of torturing and abusing . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.