Nurturing Nature, Nurturing Community: Garden Club of Puerto Vallarta BBQ Party

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a celebration of community spirit and dedication, the Garden Club of Puerto Vallarta invites its members and volunteer friends to its annual Members & Volunteers Appreciation BBQ Party. The event is set to take place at the esteemed Los Mangos Biblioteca and Cultural Center on March 1st from 6:00-8:00 pm.

>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<

Subscribers support this independent news site.