Obituary: Andrew G. Sall Jr.

Andrew G. Sall was born in Michigan and graduated from Holland High School in 1951. Andy then attended Michigan State University, earning an undergraduate degree in 1954, and later earning a Masters in Economics from the University of Michigan in 1955. Andy then served two years with the US Army in Korea before starting his banking career in the Twin Cities. Andy worked for First Bank St. Paul (U.S. Bank) for 27 years, working his way from a trainee to President. He concluded his career with Churchill Companies for 10 years.
Andy met the love of his life, Virginia Raymond, through First Bank co-worker John Raymond, who became his brother-in-law, when Andy and Ginny married in 1960. During their retirement, Andy and Ginny enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren, and they traveled the world. They spent their winters in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico where they made many good friends and were active in the local community supporting various charities. Andy had a heart for the Lord and was very philanthropic. He enjoyed attending Rotary, Gyro International, and North Heights Lutheran Church.
Andrew is survived by Ginny, his wife Virginia of 62 years, son Andrew G. Sall III (Millie), Elisabeth (Billy) Dyer, John Sall, Sara (Michael) Keilen, and eight grandchildren.
