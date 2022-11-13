VACATION RENTALS

Papal foundation will analyze sexual exploitation of children in Puerto Vallarta

November 13, 2022
, ,

The Scholas Occurrentes Foundation, founded by Pope Francis, will carry out, together with the Government of Jalisco, a diagnosis of children and adolescents from Puerto Vallarta who have suffered child sexual exploitation . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website