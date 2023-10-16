Partial Obstruction Continues on Puerto Vallarta’s Federal Highway 200 Following Rockslide

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Vehicular movement remains limited four days after the catastrophic rockslide at kilometer 12.5 on Federal Highway 200 south of Puerto Vallarta. Sunday afternoon, the Jalisco Regional Civil Protection Unit confirmed that only intermittent circulation of smaller vehicles is possible on the compromised roadway. The Unit has been supervising recovery efforts since the collapse occurred last Thursday.

The rockfall, involving boulders weighing between five and ten tons, led to the complete closure of both lanes on the Puerto Vallarta-Bahía de Banderas highway near Mismaloya, significantly affecting transport and accessibility to the south . . .

