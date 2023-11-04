Persistent Crocodile Presence in Cuale River Raises Concerns Among Puerto Vallarta Residents

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Heightened concerns surface in the bustling heart of Puerto Vallarta, as reports of a crocodile in the Cuale River stir unrest among locals and business owners. The situation has escalated to the point where Graciela Ortiz Cervantes, president of the Neighborhood Council of Colonia Emiliano Zapata, has vocalized the community's distress over the municipality's Civil Protection and Fire Department's response—or lack thereof—to the potential threat posed by the reptilian inhabitant.

Despite repeated notifications to the authorities, the crocodile remains at large. "The Civil Protection's team acknowledged the animal . . .

