Persistent Crocodile Presence in Cuale River Raises Concerns Among Puerto Vallarta Residents

November 4, 2023

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Heightened concerns surface in the bustling heart of Puerto Vallarta, as reports of a crocodile in the Cuale River stir unrest among locals and business owners. The situation has escalated to the point where Graciela Ortiz Cervantes, president of the Neighborhood Council of Colonia Emiliano Zapata, has vocalized the community's distress over the municipality's Civil Protection and Fire Department's response—or lack thereof—to the potential threat posed by the reptilian inhabitant.

Despite repeated notifications to the authorities, the crocodile remains at large. "The Civil Protection's team acknowledged the animal . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.



Trending News on PVDN

  • Southern Mexico on Alert as Tropical Storm Pilar Threatens to Exacerbate Post-Hurricane ConditionsSouthern Mexico on Alert as Tropical Storm Pilar Threatens to Exacerbate Post-Hurricane Conditions Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — As Mexico grapples with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Otis, one of the most destructive storms in recent memory, the country now faces a fresh meteorological challenge. Tropical Storm Pilar, which formed this Sunday in the Pacific, is advancing toward southern Mexico, adding to the woes of a region already on…
  • A New Documentary Shines Light on the Untold Story of Puerto VallartaA New Documentary Shines Light on the Untold Stories of Puerto Vallarta: We benefit economically from tourism, but at what expense? Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a nation celebrated for its gripping telenovelas, the winds of change are bringing a fresh perspective through the lens of documentary filmmaking. "Vallarta: la bahía de nuevo Chiapas," a new documentary directed and produced by Antoniu V. Moldovan, seeks to illuminate the often-unseen narratives shaping the tourist hub of Puerto…
  • Puerto Vallarta Unveils the World’s Largest Catrina, Celebrating the Day of the Dead with GrandeurPuerto Vallarta Unveils the World’s Largest Catrina, Celebrating the Day of the Dead with Grandeur Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a grand ceremony bustling with eager onlookers, Puerto Vallarta upheld its tradition and cultural splendor by revealing the World's Largest Catrina for the second year in a row on its vibrant boardwalk. This event marked the onset of the city’s renowned Day of the Dead festivities, welcoming both state and…
  • Persistent Crocodile Presence in Cuale River Raises Concerns Among Puerto Vallarta ResidentsPersistent Crocodile Presence in Cuale River Raises Concerns Among Puerto Vallarta Residents Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Heightened concerns surface in the bustling heart of Puerto Vallarta, as reports of a crocodile in the Cuale River stir unrest among locals and business owners. The situation has escalated to the point where Graciela Ortiz Cervantes, president of the Neighborhood Council of Colonia Emiliano Zapata, has vocalized the community's distress…
  • Puerto Vallarta Celebrates 2023 Day of the Dead Festival with Thriving Charro Parade and Cultural EventsPuerto Vallarta Celebrates 2023 Day of the Dead Festival with Thriving Charro Parade and Cultural Events Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The annual tradition of the Puerto Vallarta Day of the Dead Festival unfolded vibrantly on Monday, marked by the spectacular Maleaconeada de Charros and the bustling Mercado del Cuale Verbena. Both events garnered the attention and participation of thousands of Vallarta residents and tourists alike. The celebration commenced around 6 p.m.,…
  • Puerto Vallarta Secures Quintuple Honors at the 2023 Travvy AwardsPuerto Vallarta Secures Quintuple Honors at the 2023 Travvy Awards PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta has added a new chapter to its illustrious awards narrative by clinching five bronze categories at the esteemed Travvy Awards 2023. The city celebrates these significant accomplishments, further solidifying its status as a leader in the global travel industry. The Travvy Awards, often paralleled with the Oscars within the…
  • Puerto Vallarta Gears Up to Host UTMB World SeriesPuerto Vallarta Gears Up to Host UTMB World Series, International Ultramarathon Event PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta is set to once again become the epicenter of trail running as it prepares to host the prestigious UTMB World Series from November 3 to 5. Known as a marquee event in the world of ultra-distance running, the UTMB (Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc) series gathers an international array of the…
  • Construction of new Puerto Vallarta airport terminal begins today, increasing capacity by 50%Puerto Vallarta Anticipates Robust Winter Tourism Season from Canada PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta, a leading tourist destination in Mexico, is gearing up for an intense winter season chiefly propelled by the Canadian market—its second most significant international contributor. The anticipated surge places Puerto Vallarta within the top three destinations nationwide for attracting Canadian tourists. In preparation for the winter season, major Canadian…
  • Puerto Vallarta Community Rallies for Post-Hurricane Cleanup EffortGroups from CUCosta Undertake Cleanup Efforts in Puerto Vallarta After Hurricane Lidia PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In the wake of Hurricane Lidia, the community of Puerto Vallarta has shown remarkable resilience and unity. A significant clean-up operation was undertaken by the members of the Go Routes and Runners Puerto Vallarta program from the Centro Universitario de la Costa (CUCosta), who took to the streets to restore the…
  • Puerto Vallarta will welcome 19 cruise ships during the month of FebruaryPuerto Vallarta Will Welcome 21 Cruise Ships in November Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The renowned beach destination of Puerto Vallarta commences November with a significant influx of international cruise ship arrivals, promising substantial economic inflow for the local community. The bustling port city anticipates the arrival of 21 cruise ships throughout the month, which includes two days with triple ship arrivals and four with…