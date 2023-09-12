Popocatépetl Volcano Erupts: Ashfall Precautions Issued for Mexico City and State of Mexico

Tremor episodes related to the emission of steam, gas, and slight amounts of ash were recorded from the Popocatépetl volcano this Tuesday. Residents in Mexico City (CDMX) and the State of Mexico (Edomex) are advised to take precautions against potential ashfall.

The National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) reported that in the last 24 hours (up to 11:00 a.m.), the volcano registered 40 exhalations and tremors for 365 minutes. The volcano continues to emit water vapor, volcanic gases, and ash, which are being carried towards the northwest.

The Volcanic Alert Traffic Light . . .

