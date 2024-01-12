Popocatépetl Volcano Erupts, Captivating Mexico City with Its Majesty

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Inhabitants of Mexico City were greeted by a stunning display of nature this morning as the Popocatépetl volcano, affectionately known as "Don Goyo," erupted, leaving the metropolis in awe. The eruption led to the emergence of an imposing fumarole from its crater, painting the sky with awe-inspiring clouds that garnered the attention of thousands and generated a flurry of posts on social media platforms.

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.