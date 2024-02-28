Popocatépetl Volcano Erupts, Sending Ash to Mexico City and Surrounding Areas (VIDEO)

The Popocatépetl volcano, known for its unpredictable behavior, roared to life once again on the morning of Tuesday, February 27th, stunning residents of the Valley of Mexico with a powerful explosion. The eruption, characterized by billowing columns of gas and ash, sent plumes soaring several kilometers into the sky, casting a looming shadow over nearby regions.

