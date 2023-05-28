Popocatépetl Volcano Resumes Activity; Authorities Maintain Alert Status

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – After a period of relative calm last week, Mexico’s Popocatépetl volcano resumed minor activity on Friday night and through Saturday night, as reported by the National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC). This comes following significant explosions last weekend that put nearby communities on high alert.
The resumed activity was characterized by minor explosions and the ejection of small amounts of incandescent material from the volcano’s crater. Despite this, the ground tremors related to the volcanic activity have decreased in amplitude, “presenting only a few major episodes with durations of one to two hours,” according to the CNPC.
State Civil Protection of Puebla recorded two minor explosions on Friday night, one at 9:29 p.m. and another at 10:30 p.m., with surveillance camera images showing the glow emanating from the crater.
The volcano continues to emit water vapor, gas, and ash, with Civil Protection authorities explaining, “It maintains a constant exhalation of water vapor, gas, and incandescence with low ash content, generating a 500-meter-high fumarole heading southwest.” The ash fall is projected to reach the south of the State of Puebla and some communities in the State of Morelos. However, there are currently no reports of ash fall in Mexico City, the State of Mexico, and Tlaxcala.
A recent decrease in activity allowed a Navy drone to fly over the crater, revealing the absence of a lava dome at the mouth of the volcano, which in turn reduces the possibility of a large explosion. Scientists consulted on this matter have projected that low and medium-intensity episodes could continue in the coming weeks and last several months.
Despite these developments, Civil Protection authorities are maintaining the volcanic alert traffic light at Yellow Phase 3 and an exclusion radius from the crater of 12 kilometers. This status indicates the potential for significant eruptive activity and mandates strict control over access to the area. Residents are urged to stay informed about the volcano’s status and follow official recommendations.
