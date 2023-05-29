Puerto Vallarta Set to Celebrate 105th Anniversary as Municipality and 55th as a City with Grand Festivities

PUERTO VALLARTA - The coastal paradise of Puerto Vallarta is poised to celebrate two landmark anniversaries: the 105th anniversary of its recognition as a municipality and the 55th anniversary of its elevation to city status, with a grand commemoration on May 31, 2023.

The celebrations have been meticulously planned by the municipal government led by Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, with assistance from several organizations including the Vallartense Institute of Culture (IVC), SEAPAL and Municipal Tourism, in collaboration with the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust.

The double anniversary celebration is set to kick-off at 5:00 PM at the iconic Arcos del Malecón. The inaugural performance will feature the winner of the 'Impulso Musical' contest organized by the IVC, Jessi del Carmen Valente Flores, who will showcase the impressive local talent of Puerto Vallarta.