Puebla Schools Shift to Remote Learning Amidst Popocatépetl Volcano Activity

Puebla, Mexico (PVDN) - Due to the significant ash fall resulting from the activity of the Popocatépetl volcano, the Puebla government has moved to suspend in-person classes, opting for remote education in the Izta-Popo region.

Governor Sergio Salomón Céspedes Peregrina contemplated this decision in response to the ash fallout from Puebla's mighty volcano. Following a consultation with his cabinet and local municipal leaders in San Andrés Calpan, he embarked on a tour around the volcano, subsequently affirming the move towards remote education in the region.

"We convened a meeting . . .