JetBlue and Volaris Soar into Summer with New Flights to Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Luis Antonio Villaseñor Nolasco, Head of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust, has announced the introduction of two new flight routes arriving in Puerto Vallarta this coming June, serviced by Volaris and JetBlue airlines.

He reported that over the first two weeks of the month, more than 800 flights arrived at Puerto Vallarta International Airport, averaging about 50 daily operations. He expects the number of operations to rise as the summer season approaches.

"From the first of June, Volaris will begin daily flights on the Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta route, which will link . . .