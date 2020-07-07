Puerto Vallarta air travel is down 90.3% in June

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Puerto Vallarta once again registered a drop in air passenger traffic.

In the month of June, it registered 35,800 passengers, this represents a decrease of 90.3% both in the national and international markets, this according to the monthly report of the Pacific Airport Group .

The airport registered a 87.8% drop in domestic arrivals compared to last year in the same period with only 20,900 passengers. International arrivals fared much worse with a 92.5% drop in arrivals in June.

During the first quarter of the year, Puerto Vallarta exceeded 1.5 million passengers, however, the figures represent a decrease of 46% for the year.

Puerto Vallarta had the greatest loss in arrivals in June, but it wasn’t alone. Los Cabos and La Paz, also registered a drop in air traffic. Los Cabos welcomed 59,000 passengers in June, down 87%, and La Paz welcomed 19,300, down 78%.

All GAP airports in Mexico saw huge declines in June. In June 2020, the 14 GAP airports recorded a decrease in passenger traffic of 76.8%, compared to the same period last year.