Puerto Vallarta airport is recording record numbers of up to 252 daily flights

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta International Airport registers up to 252 daily flights of which 60 percent are of foreign origin.

The above was announced by the director of Municipal Tourism, Cristian Preciado, who stressed that records are being broken in air arrivals to this city.

“We have broken a record in peak hours regarding the arrival of passengers by air; 29,000 passengers were registered in just one day when last year the record was 26,000,” he explained.

In 2022, according to data from the Pacific agricultural group, 6.2 million people arrived in Puerto Vallarta by air, so this figure is expected to be exceeded this year.

The airport covers an area of 470 hectares and has two runways. It has a modern terminal building with all the facilities that travelers need, including restaurants, cafes, shops, and duty-free stores. There is also a VIP lounge for passengers who want to relax or work in a quiet environment.

The airport has excellent ground transportation options, including taxis, rental cars, buses, and shuttles. It is easy to get to and from the airport, and there are plenty of options to suit different budgets and preferences.

The Puerto Vallarta International Airport is served by dozens of airlines, including major carriers such as Delta, United, American Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. There are also several low-cost airlines, such as Volaris, Interjet, and Spirit Airlines, that offer affordable flights to and from Puerto Vallarta.

The airport offers flights to many destinations across North and South America, including major cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. There are also direct flights to several cities in Central and South America, such as Panama City, San Jose, and Lima.

The Puerto Vallarta International Airport is known for its friendly and efficient staff, who go out of their way to make passengers feel welcome and comfortable. The airport has a good reputation for its cleanliness and modern facilities, and the overall passenger experience is generally very positive.

One of the highlights of the airport is its open-air design, which allows passengers to enjoy the warm weather and tropical scenery even before they leave the airport. The terminal building is surrounded by lush gardens and palm trees, creating a relaxed and pleasant atmosphere.

