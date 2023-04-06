Puerto Vallarta continues to be the premium LGBTQ+ destination in Mexico

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Claudia Vanessa Pérez, the Secretary of Tourism of Jalisco, the state where Puerto Vallarta is located, stated that it is the main destination for LGBTQ+ tourism and reinforces that position by hosting the “Gay Games” in November, as well as other international events throughout the year.

Pérez explained that Puerto Vallarta is a mature destination for sun and sand, but it is also preferred by the LGBTQ+ community due to its romantic zone.

During the Tianguis Turístico 2023, Jalisco received the LGBTQ+ International Destination award from the National Union of LGBT Mexico Tourism Entrepreneurs. Pérez mentioned that the Jalisco government promotes public policies that help generate profound changes in the understanding of diversity, and it is the first state that has a directorate specifically dedicated to diversity issues.

Jalisco will host the “Gay Games,” considered the Olympics for the LGBTQ+ community, in November. The event is a massive community sporting gathering with at least 10,000 athletes participating in sports such as diving, swimming, polo marathon, half marathon, basketball, volleyball, golf, soccer, and figure skating. Pérez noted that LGBTQ+ couples leave greater economic benefits when they travel.

Puerto Vallarta, one of the most popular beaches in Mexico, is the richest Mexican destination on the LGBTQ+ agenda, according to Luis Villaseñor, the general director of the Public Trust for the Promotion and Tourism Advertising of Puerto Vallarta.

Puerto Vallarta will also be a sub-headquarters for the “Gay Games.” The beach will host the Ella Festival, where the theme is diverse women, as well as Lesbian Pride and Vallarta Pride, which is the prelude to all LGBTQ+ Pride events. Villaseñor stated that these days allow Puerto Vallarta to receive the largest flow of visitors, with between 13,000 and 14,000 tourists, which also allows for alliances to promote LGBTQ+ tourism and advance inclusion.

Carlos Plascencia, from the Vallarta Pride organizing team, mentioned that the LGBTQ+ community has embraced Puerto Vallarta as a safe place, where there are no labels, and couples are free to walk without stigma.

Vallarta Pride, which started with a single party, has become a 10-day event in its 10th anniversary, including sports and educational activities. The 2023 edition of Vallarta Pride will feature renowned actresses, a designer from Jalisco who is internationally famous and with whom a “reality show” is recorded, as well as a fundraiser for a foundation that supports LGBTQ+ issues.

Puerto Vallarta has a long history of acceptance and has been a popular tourist destination for LGBTQ+ travelers since the 1970s.

Today, Puerto Vallarta has solidified its position as a premier LGBTQ+ destination, with its own LGBTQ+ district called the Romantic Zone, also known as the Zona Rosa. The area is full of LGBTQ+-owned bars, restaurants, shops, and accommodations that cater specifically to the community.

Puerto Vallarta is known for its vibrant LGBTQ+ events, which take place throughout the year. In May, the town hosts the annual Vallarta Pride, a week-long festival celebrating the LGBTQ+ community with events including beach parties, a pride parade, and concerts. The festival also includes educational events, including workshops and seminars on LGBTQ+ issues.

In addition to Vallarta Pride, the town hosts the annual Pink & Proud Women’s Weekend in September, which is dedicated to celebrating and empowering LGBTQ+ women. The weekend features a range of events, including beach parties, live music, and workshops.

Puerto Vallarta is also home to the annual Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebrations in November, which honor deceased loved ones with vibrant parades, dancing, and music. The town’s LGBTQ+ community is an active participant in the celebrations and often hosts their own Dia de los Muertos events.

Beyond its events and festivals, Puerto Vallarta is known for its welcoming atmosphere for LGBTQ+ travelers. The town has a reputation for being open and accepting, and many LGBTQ+ travelers feel comfortable being themselves in Puerto Vallarta. The locals are also known for being friendly and welcoming, which only adds to the town’s appeal.

In terms of accommodations, Puerto Vallarta offers a range of LGBTQ+-friendly hotels and resorts, many of which are located in the Romantic Zone. These accommodations cater specifically to the LGBTQ+ community and offer amenities like clothing-optional pools, gay-friendly bars and restaurants, and LGBTQ+ events.

