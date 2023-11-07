Puerto Vallarta Airport Nears Record-Breaking Month With 5.5 Million Passengers in October

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - The Puerto Vallarta International Airport is on the cusp of a historic milestone, approaching 5.5 million passengers after the October count, aligning closely with its previous year's performance for the same month and marking a cessation in a transient decline.
Preliminary data issued by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) reveals a 4.7% ascent in total passenger traffic across its 12 Mexican airports for October 2023, juxtaposed with October 2022's figures. Tijuana and Guadalajara airports were significant contributors to this uptick, posting increases of 4.1% and 3.4%, respectively . . .
